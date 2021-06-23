Five statues to be installed Friday at Erie Canal locks in Lockport

Five bronze statues, weighing about 275 pound each, will be installed Friday on the stone steps at the Erie Canal locks in Lockport.

It's the second batch of figures created by Youngstown artist Susan Geissler for the Lock Tenders Tribute, a depiction of an 1897 photo that shows 12 canal workers and a little girl posing on those same steps.

When the $1.4 million project is done, there will be 14 statues: the canal worker, the girl and the photographer, F.W. Clench.

His statue will be bolted into place Friday, along with those of four canal workers. They will be formally dedicated at 10 a.m. July 3.

There will be no public access to the installation, but it will be visible from Canal Street and the Pine Street Bridge.

Last July, the first three statues were installed; the last six are expected next year.

Funding for the project has come from Niagara River Greenway funds, state grants, the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission and the Grigg-Lewis Foundation.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.