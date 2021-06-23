 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five statues to be installed Friday at Erie Canal locks in Lockport
0 comments

Five statues to be installed Friday at Erie Canal locks in Lockport

Support this work for $1 a month
Lock tenders

Artist Susan Geissler, left, and Linda Roth from of Locks Heritage District Corporation guide the third statue of three into place at Flight of Five Locks in Lockport, Friday, July 17, 2020. A total of 14 planned statues depicting persons in an 1897 photo of canal lock tenders in Lockport will be installed on the stone steps between the old and new locks, and the bronze statues of canal workers will be bolted to the steps.

 John Hickey

Five bronze statues, weighing about 275 pound each, will be installed Friday on the stone steps at the Erie Canal locks in Lockport.

It's the second batch of figures created by Youngstown artist Susan Geissler for the Lock Tenders Tribute, a depiction of an 1897 photo that shows 12 canal workers and a little girl posing on those same steps.

Lockport lock canal workers 1897

This 1897 photo of Erie Canal workers in Lockport will be depicted in a set of life-size statues, installed at the canal locks beginning in July 2020. 

When the $1.4 million project is done, there will be 14 statues: the canal worker, the girl and the photographer, F.W. Clench.

His statue will be bolted into place Friday, along with those of four canal workers. They will be formally dedicated at 10 a.m. July 3.

There will be no public access to the installation, but it will be visible from Canal Street and the Pine Street Bridge.

Lock tender clay model

Youngstown sculptor Susan Geissler's clay model of the Lock Tender Tribute.

Last July, the first three statues were installed; the last six are expected next year.

Funding for the project has come from Niagara River Greenway funds, state grants, the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission and the Grigg-Lewis Foundation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This unknown detail about Stonehenge might blow your mind

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Statues to be installed at Erie Canal locks in Lockport next month
Local News

Statues to be installed at Erie Canal locks in Lockport next month

  • Updated

Without ceremony, three life-sized bronze statues will be installed in July on the stone steps beside the Erie Canal locks in Lockport. The statues are the first of 14 to be placed beside the Flight of Five, as the 19th century canal locks are called because of their staircase design. The $1.2 million project by Youngstown sculptor Susan Geissler

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News