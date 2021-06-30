Five statues to be dedicated Saturday at Lockport locks

The five statues installed last week at the Erie Canal locks in Lockport will be formally dedicated at 10 a.m. Saturday, part of the annual Lock Tenders Tribute event sponsored by the Lockport Locks Heritage District Corp.

Eight of the planned 14 statues are now in place, re-creating in life-size bronze an 1897 photo of canal workers with a little girl, taken on the same stone steps between the 19th century and 20th century locks.

Susan Geissler of Youngstown, the artist for the $1.4 million project, began with three figures last year. The final six statues are expected to be installed next year.

Speakers Saturday are expected to include Rep. Chris Jacobs, State Sen. Robert G. Ortt, Assemblyman Michael J. Norris and Niagara County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh.

Saturday's event also will include live music, a community market and demonstrations of the partially restored 19th century locks, called the Flight of Five after their stairstep design.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.