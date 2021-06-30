 Skip to main content
Five statues to be dedicated Saturday at Lockport locks
Lockport locks statues

The group of seven statues sitting on the steps at the Erie Canal locks in Lockport in June 2021.

 Courtesy Lockport Locks Heritage District Corp.

The five statues installed last week at the Erie Canal locks in Lockport will be formally dedicated at 10 a.m. Saturday, part of the annual Lock Tenders Tribute event sponsored by the Lockport Locks Heritage District Corp.

Eight of the planned 14 statues are now in place, re-creating in life-size bronze an 1897 photo of canal workers with a little girl, taken on the same stone steps between the 19th century and 20th century locks.

Lockport lock canal workers 1897

This 1897 photo of Erie Canal workers in Lockport will be depicted in a set of life-size statues installed at the canal locks. 

Susan Geissler of Youngstown, the artist for the $1.4 million project, began with three figures last year. The final six statues are expected to be installed next year.

Speakers Saturday are expected to include Rep. Chris Jacobs, State Sen. Robert G. Ortt, Assemblyman Michael J. Norris and Niagara County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh.

Saturday's event also will include live music, a community market and demonstrations of the partially restored 19th century locks, called the Flight of Five after their stairstep design.

