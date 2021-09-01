Five Star's parent adds to Buffalo holdings through deal

Five Star Bank's parent company has acquired North Woods Capital Benefits, a Buffalo-based employee benefits and human resources advisory firm.
Warsaw-based Financial Institutions acquired North Woods through its insurance subsidiary, SDN. Financial Institutions did not disclose the purchase price.
“This acquisition expands our employee benefits business and adds important expertise in employee benefits and human resources consulting,” said Martin K. Birmingham, Financial Institutions' president and CEO.
