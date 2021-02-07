Five small warehouses planned for West Seneca to meet growing demand

More warehouse space is coming to West Seneca, as demand for such industrial space strengthens regionally amid a lack of options.

A Buffalo radiologist and real estate investor has applied to turn a pair of Seneca Street properties into a mixed-use project with commercial and industrial space, and a used car sales lot.

Dr. Gregory Phillies, who is affiliated with Erie County Medical Center, is asking the town Planning Board for approval to construct five high-bay warehouse-type buildings totaling 45,000 square feet of space at 3027 and 3045 Seneca.

Specifically, Greg Phillies Enterprises wants to build an addition connecting two existing commercial buildings, and a series of 35-foot-tall warehouses with parking on the 7.2-acre property – including two 5,000-square-foot buildings, two 9,000-square-foot buildings and a 12,000-square-foot building. The property also currently has two sheds, a communications tower and a single-family home at the corner, all of which will remain, according to documents submitted to the town by Metzger Civil Engineering Pllc.

The site near Center Road, the CSX Corp. rail line and Cazenovia Creek is already zoned for manufacturing, and is adjacent to Seneca Health Care Center, Seneca Auto Body, the Vault nightclub and an abandoned former gas station.