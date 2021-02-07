 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five small warehouses planned for West Seneca to meet growing demand
0 comments

Five small warehouses planned for West Seneca to meet growing demand

Support this work for $1 a month
3027-3045 Seneca

These properties on Seneca Street are being eyed for a mixed-use project, including five new small warehouses available for lease.

 Google

More warehouse space is coming to West Seneca, as demand for such industrial space strengthens regionally amid a lack of options.

A Buffalo radiologist and real estate investor has applied to turn a pair of Seneca Street properties into a mixed-use project with commercial and industrial space, and a used car sales lot.

Dr. Gregory Phillies, who is affiliated with Erie County Medical Center, is asking the town Planning Board for approval to construct five high-bay warehouse-type buildings totaling 45,000 square feet of space at 3027 and 3045 Seneca.

Specifically, Greg Phillies Enterprises wants to build an addition connecting two existing commercial buildings, and a series of 35-foot-tall warehouses with parking on the 7.2-acre property – including two 5,000-square-foot buildings, two 9,000-square-foot buildings and a 12,000-square-foot building. The property also currently has two sheds, a communications tower and a single-family home at the corner, all of which will remain, according to documents submitted to the town by Metzger Civil Engineering Pllc.

The site near Center Road, the CSX Corp. rail line and Cazenovia Creek is already zoned for manufacturing, and is adjacent to Seneca Health Care Center, Seneca Auto Body, the Vault nightclub and an abandoned former gas station.

Phillies said he's only a partial owner of the property, as part of a loan, but that the project is being undertaken by Kevin Judge. Judge could not be reached for comment.

The town Planning Board will hold a public hearing and consider the request at 7 p.m. Thursday. The project also needs approval from the Erie County Water Authority and county Health Department. If approved, construction would take about 24 months, according to the application.

Warehouse space is in high demand locally, as only about 2% of the existing industrial space in Western New York is available for lease. That has driven a push by developers and economic development leaders to build more so that businesses have options available when they need it.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cuomo reverses course, announces vaccine eligibility for those with comorbidities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News