Five people displaced after Niagara Falls fire

A fire at the former Frosted Mug tavern in Niagara Falls destroyed the building and displaced five people in a building next door.
The fire at 1928 Niagara St. started shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday. Six engines and two trucks responded to the blaze, which took more than six hours to get under control, according to the Niagara Falls Fire Department.
The building next door at 1926 Niagara St. was exposed to the fire, leaving five people living there in need of help from the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No estimate of the amount of damage was available Sunday evening.
