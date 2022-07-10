Five more WNY summer festivals to look forward to

Some of Buffalo's most anticipated summer festivals are already behind us.

The Allentown Art Festival came and went.

Taste of Buffalo is over (shoutout to Caribbean Flava's curry chicken for winning the 2022 Gusto Critic's Choice Award).

Queen of Heaven parish wrapped up its three-day carnival Sunday in West Seneca.

But there's still more summer fun to be had! Here' are five more Western New York festivals and fairs to look forward to.

Galbani Italian Heritage Festival

You won't have to wait long for more delicious food once the Galbani Italian Heritage Festival kicks off Friday morning.

This year marks the festival's return after organizers canceled the event the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year also marks the festival's return to Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo's Little Italy neighborhood.

The Italian fun begins at 11 a.m. Friday, with food vendors, live music from Italian performers, cooking demonstrations, grape stomping and cheese stacking competitions stretching from the Italian Cultural Center at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Hertel Avenue up to Virgil Avenue. The festival wraps up Sunday at 6 p.m.

Canal Fest of the Tonawandas

Just like the Italian Festival, Canal Fest of the Tonawandas will return after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Now in its 39th year, it runs July 17-24.

Organizers say festival goers should expect a new look and feel to the event this year, with a new layout, more music, more food and a "new refreshing atmosphere."

The festival stretches from Webster Street in North Tonawanda to Main Street in Tonawanda. The two cities are separated by the Erie Canal – hence the festival's name – and connected by a bridge.

The weeklong festival features live music, food, rides for kids and adults and vendors. Other activities include a car and motorcycle cruise, four-mile run, boat building contest and race, arts and crafts show, blacksmithing demonstrations and face painting.

Erie and Niagara County fairs

Western New Yorkers can enjoy nearly a month of fair fun when the Erie and Niagara County fairs kick off in August.

The Niagara County Fair runs Aug. 3 though Aug. 7 in Lockport. There will be rides, games, food, live music, 4-H animal shows and wine and pie making contests. Tickets are $8 per person Wednesday through Saturday and $5 on Sunday. Weekly passes are available for $25. Kids six and under are free.

The Erie County Fair opens Aug. 10 and runs through Aug. 21 in Hamburg. The fair features rides, games and food, animal shows and exhibits. Performances include some big names like rapper Nelly, country singer Trace Adkins and comedian Gabriel Iglesias. The Fairgrounds will also host the Ultimate Night of Destruction and World's Largest Demolition Derby.

Tickets for the fair are $13.50 per person and children 12 and under are free. Performances require additional tickets.

Music is Art Festival

Music is Art is celebrating its 20th anniversary starting at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 at Buffalo Riverworks and River Fest Park.

Music is Art is a nonprofit dedicated to unifying the community through music that hosts a festival annually. The organization was founded by Goo Goo Dolls bassist and Buffalo resident Robby Takac.

The free daylong festival will feature more than 200 bands on 21 stages, 120 DJs, art installations and live art demonstrations, performance art, a kids village, dancers, food and "zombies and weirdos."