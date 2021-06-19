Five food truck rodeos planned from June to October at town parks in Amherst

Food truck operators are being welcomed back to Amherst now that most Covid-19 protocols have been lifted.

Supervisor Brian Kulpa announced Friday that the town has organized five food truck rodeos that will operate once a month, from June to October, at various town parks.

Food truck rodeos are groups of food trucks that gather at a specific time and location to offer a variety of to-go food items.

The rodeos, which will operate from 4 to 7 p.m., will start on June 25 in Veterans Canal Park, which will be followed by one on July 23 in North Forest Park and two more on Aug. 20 and Sept. 24 in the Senior Center at Walton Woods.

The final food truck rodeo is set for Oct. 22 in Royal Park.

"We see this as an opportunity to reach out to food truck operators and welcome them into the town," Kulpa said.

