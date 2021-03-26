Five fatal overdoses in 24 hours linked to fentanyl-laced cocaine

Throughout the past year, Erie County issued multiple warnings to the public following spikes in overdoses – fatal and nonfatal – that involved cocaine laced with fentanyl.

In March 2020, as the pandemic shut down restaurants, bars, workplaces and schools, officials saw a rise in cocaine overdoses, many of which involved cocaine laced with fentanyl.

“This is not a way to relieve your stress, by going to cocaine,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in March.

Many people thought they were just using cocaine, he said, rather than the hybrid of cocaine and fentanyl. He also reminded people that the Erie County addiction hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 831-7007.

In July, Poloncarz issued another warning after cocaine and fentanyl overdoses continued.

"What is most concerning is that appears to be not from traditional opiate users – those who use heroin, those who use other forms of opiates – but from those who are using cocaine," Poloncarz said then. "We know now that cocaine is being spiked with fentanyl to the point that some 'cocaine' is all fentanyl. And that's basically instantaneous death for the individual that ingests it."