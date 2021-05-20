 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five Erie County vaccination clinics to be held Saturday
0 comments
top story

Five Erie County vaccination clinics to be held Saturday

Support this work for $1 a month
UB Vaccine clinic for students (copy)

Erie County to offer five vaccination clinics this Saturday. Four are aimed those as young as 12. One, at Kleinhans, offers adults free orchestra tickets to vaccine recipients.

 John Hickey / Buffalo News

The Erie County Department of Health will hold five Covid-19 vaccination clinics Saturday.

They include:

• Kleinhans Music Hall at 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. This clinic will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and older. Those who get vaccinated at this event will receive free Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra ticket vouchers for 2021-2022 season Sunday performances. Other giveaway items will also be available through a partnership with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

For youth ages 12 to 17, the county has four Covid-19 vaccine sites that will offer the Pfizer vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults will receive the Moderna vaccine.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

• McKinley High School: 1500 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo;

• MST Preparatory School: 646 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo;

• SUNY ECC South Campus: Gymnasium, Building 6, 4041 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park;

• SUNY ECC North Campus: Bell Center, 6205 Main St., Amherst.

Appointments can be made at www.erie.gov/vax or by calling (716) 858-2929. Walk-ins are welcome, but may not be accommodated after 2 p.m.

For a home vaccination visit, call (716) 858-2929.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Israeli air strike hits building in southern Gaza Strip

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News