Five Erie County vaccination clinics to be held Saturday

The Erie County Department of Health will hold five Covid-19 vaccination clinics Saturday.
They include:
• Kleinhans Music Hall at 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. This clinic will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and older. Those who get vaccinated at this event will receive free Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra ticket vouchers for 2021-2022 season Sunday performances. Other giveaway items will also be available through a partnership with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.
For youth ages 12 to 17, the county has four Covid-19 vaccine sites that will offer the Pfizer vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults will receive the Moderna vaccine.
Support Local Journalism
• McKinley High School: 1500 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo;
• MST Preparatory School: 646 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo;
• SUNY ECC South Campus: Gymnasium, Building 6, 4041 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park;
• SUNY ECC North Campus: Bell Center, 6205 Main St., Amherst.
Appointments can be made at www.erie.gov/vax or by calling (716) 858-2929. Walk-ins are welcome, but may not be accommodated after 2 p.m.