Five DEC-supervised brownfield cleanups wrap up in Buffalo area

And in Lackawanna, Time Release Properties – an affiliate of TMP Technologies – said it removed 185 cubic yards of soil contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) at the Tecumseh Phase II Business Park at 6 Dona St.

It then replaced the polluted dirt with clean fill, treated other petroleum-impacted soil, and will maintain a site-cover system that includes its new buildings and pavement, as well as a foot of soil.

TMP – which makes cleaning products like Magic Eraser, as well as specialty foam, rubber and plastics – is investing $22.7 million at the former Bethlehem Steel site to build a manufacturing and distribution facility on 28 acres that it purchased for $1.05 million just over a year ago from an affiliate of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

The company is relocating its current operations from a 120,000-square-foot facility on Dingens Street to the 280,000-square-foot plant, which would employ at least 103 initially while adding another 50 jobs over several years. TMP is keeping its administrative offices on Northland Avenue in Buffalo, and would also retain operations in Wyoming, N.Y.