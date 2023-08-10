The City of Buffalo’s bond rating has been upgraded from A to A+ with a stable outlook by Fitch Ratings, City Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams announced Thursday.

Miller-Williams said the upgraded rating will generate future savings for residents and taxpayers through lower borrowing costs.

"This is outstanding news for the City of Buffalo and shows that the credit rating agencies have confidence in the city’s credit," Miller-Williams said in a statement.

She added that the city long-term debt also carries ratings of A1 by Moody’s Investors Service and A+ by S&P Global Ratings. Fitch's highest rating is AAA, which denotes the lowest expectation of default risk.

Mayor Byron W. Brown said the credit rating agency's upgrade reflects how his administration has managed the city's finances.

"Getting the ratings upgrade by Fitch is a very strong confirmation that the city's finances are being managed well, that good financial decisions are being made and the city's future financial outlook is good," Brown said.