Fitch, citing improved finances, calls Buffalo's fiscal outlook 'stable'

Brown had remained optimistic about the city's fiscal outlook, even while some Common Council members raised concerns. They noted the uncertainty surrounding state aid, with Albany coping with its own revenue shortfalls and growing expenses fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as Congress' months-long deadlock over an aid package for states and localities. Some lawmakers had even raised the possibility of the city's control board resuming its "hard" status if the city's fiscal situation worsened.

Despite the upgraded outlook, the city’s bond rating from Fitch remained “A." It was reduced from “A+” in September 2020, reflecting Fitch's concern at the time that the city's financial resilience was merely adequate and that its budgeted revenue assumptions were overly optimistic. The combination, according to Fitch, had the potential to further erode the city's financial flexibility in the midst of the pandemic's economic downturn.

With fiscal crisis looming, is return to hard control board in Buffalo's future? It's no secret that Covid-19 has negatively impacted the finances of Buffalo as well as other upstate cities – and that a financial crisis may be imminent.

Credit ratings and outlooks affect interest rates and the city's ability to borrow.