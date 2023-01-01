First WNY babies born in 2023 are twins

The first babies to arrive in Western New York in the new year are twins.

Taj Joseph and Kamara Joseph were born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in Oishei Children's Hospital to Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst, Kaleida Health spokeswoman Elizabeth Ortolani reported. Taj weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces, and Kamara weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces. They have two older sisters.

The first baby born in the new year at Catholic Health hospitals was a girl who arrived at 12:15 a.m. in Mercy Hospital of Buffalo.

The first newborn to arrive at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst was Rowan Peeters, who was born at 5:39 a.m. to Alyssa and Matthew Peeters of Colden. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and is the couple's third child.