 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First WNY babies born in 2023 are twins

  • Updated
  • 0
First Babies of 2023_Taj and Kamara Joseph.jpg

Taj Joseph and Kamara Joseph were born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in Oishei Children's Hospital to Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst, Kaleida Health spokeswoman Elizabeth Ortolani said.

 Courtesy of Oishei Children's Hospital
Support this work for $1 a month

The first babies to arrive in Western New York in the new year are twins.

Taj Joseph and Kamara Joseph were born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in Oishei Children's Hospital to Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst, Kaleida Health spokeswoman Elizabeth Ortolani reported. Taj weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces, and Kamara weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces. They have two older sisters.

The first baby born in the new year at Catholic Health hospitals was a girl who arrived at 12:15 a.m. in Mercy Hospital of Buffalo.

The first newborn to arrive at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst was Rowan Peeters, who was born at 5:39 a.m. to Alyssa and Matthew Peeters of Colden. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and is the couple's third child.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Paramount Music Center in Tonawanda closes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News