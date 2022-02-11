First Station Twelve stores could open in 2023, developer predicts

"Our goal and our hope, and I think we can make it happen, is to have tenants start to open in 2023," Sciera said.

No opening date in sight for revival of Northtown Plaza The transformation of the Northtown Plaza site in Amherst won't restart anytime soon, but the developer said it remains committed to the ambitious project mixing dining and shopping with community space. Construction on the proposed lifestyle center on Sheridan Drive stopped abruptly in March when the state shut down non-essential construction in New York in the face of the

He did not offer specifics. Kulpa then asked about the future of the home-goods store, which is a retrofit of an existing building. "At Home is full speed ahead," Sciera said, "and we look forward to announcing other exciting tenants in the near future."

After the address, A.J. Baynes, president and CEO of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce, said, "While the pandemic has certainly changed retail, it is promising to know that this project will begin moving forward again."

Kulpa said that WS Development officials in a recent meeting committed to completing the three partially built structures on the site.

WS Development paid $402,326 in fees for building permits for construction on the main Station Twelve site, and all five permits have expired or will expire at the end of the month. It is unclear how many of the previously announced tenants have stuck with the project through the delays.