First Station Twelve stores could open in 2023, developer predicts

The company behind the stalled Station Twelve development in Eggertsville vowed work on the project would restart in the coming weeks and its first stores and restaurants should open next year.
Brian T. Sciera, WS Development's senior vice president of leasing, made the pledge during Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa's 2022 State of the Town address, held virtually Friday morning.
L.L. Bean will open its first store in Western New York on Friday, but not at Station Twelve (the former Northtown Plaza site) as originally planned.
Though lacking in many details, these were the first substantial comments made by Sciera and the company since construction at the Sheridan Drive site ground to a halt in March 2020.
"We’re excited to get back after it and excited to get this project open," Sciera said in the pre-recorded segment.
WS Development's overhaul of the former Northtown Plaza had proceeded sluggishly even before the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Since the company bought the property, it has opened the area's first Whole Foods Market store, cleared out and razed the existing retail structures and started construction on three of six planned new buildings before stopping work 23 months ago.
Here's a look at what's happening at some of the biggest projects in the area, and how they're faring in an uncertain environment.
Town officials have grown increasingly frustrated over the fate of the project and Kulpa said actions mean more than assurances at this point.
"I expect them to be on site starting construction before February is out," Kulpa said in an interview earlier this week. "If they're not, then we're going to have a real problem. They have to."
WS Development paid $18.5 million in 2015 for the 18-acre site on Sheridan east of Niagara Falls Boulevard. Whole Foods opened in 2017 and demolition of the main plaza began two years later.
WS officials remained optimistic about the project, despite a challenging climate for bricks-and-mortar retail, even as the anticipated opening date kept getting delayed.
The pandemic halted construction in March 2020, but WS Development never resumed work, even as other projects in the area moved forward.
“While the pandemic derailed our plans, we continue to follow the Station Twelve development with great interest and look forward to future opportunities to collaborate," Albright-Knox Deputy Director Joe Lin-Hill said in a statement to The Buffalo News.
Last year, WS Development filed plans with the town to convert the adjoining former Northtown Business Center building into a $5.3 million At Home home décor store, but prized tenant L.L. Bean left Station Twelve and instead opened a store 2 miles north in The Boulevard shopping center.
By fall 2021, as another construction season came and went, Kulpa prodded WS Development to consider bringing in outside parties to revamp its planned "lifestyle center" to include apartments, offices and other mixed uses.
Sciera and WS Development have said little publicly about Station Twelve over the past year.
In the video appearance with Kulpa, Sciera said to expect to see activity at the construction site within a few weeks or a month.
"Our goal and our hope, and I think we can make it happen, is to have tenants start to open in 2023," Sciera said.
The transformation of the Northtown Plaza site in Amherst won’t restart anytime soon, but the developer said it remains committed to the ambitious project mixing dining and shopping with community space. Construction on the proposed lifestyle center on Sheridan Drive stopped abruptly in March when the state shut down non-essential construction in New York in the face of the
He did not offer specifics. Kulpa then asked about the future of the home-goods store, which is a retrofit of an existing building. "At Home is full speed ahead," Sciera said, "and we look forward to announcing other exciting tenants in the near future."
After the address, A.J. Baynes, president and CEO of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce, said, "While the pandemic has certainly changed retail, it is promising to know that this project will begin moving forward again."
Kulpa said that WS Development officials in a recent meeting committed to completing the three partially built structures on the site.
WS Development paid $402,326 in fees for building permits for construction on the main Station Twelve site, and all five permits have expired or will expire at the end of the month. It is unclear how many of the previously announced tenants have stuck with the project through the delays.
Douglas Gesel, the town's supervising code enforcement officer, said WS representatives are assessing the conditions of the existing structures and the company will have to apply for new permits to restart work. He said interior demolition has begun in the former Northtown Business Center building.