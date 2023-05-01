Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties all have poverty levels that exceed the 14% rate across New York State.

Joy, appreciation follow $9 million gift from MacKenzie Scott to boost health equity in Buffalo, Syracuse Staff and trustees of an upstate New York health foundation erupted in jubilation Thursday when they learned that MacKenzie Scott bestowed $9 million on the organization to help them address its work with racial and health inequities.

Their residents live 30 miles or more from the nearest trauma and children’s hospitals in communities with limited public transportation options.

The overall well-being of their residents help make Western New York the least healthy region statewide.

It helps explain why the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York announced Monday that it will use money from a leading international philanthropist for the first time to give grants to six rural health networks in the Buffalo and Syracuse regions that focus on addressing those realities.

Another $50,000 will go to create a Community Health Needs and Opportunities Report for Central New York, similar to a Health Foundation report issued last year about the Western New York Southern Tier, which highlights barriers to good health in Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

There are no strings attached to the funding, the first chunk of $9 million that MacKenzie Scott – who helped Jeff Bezos create Amazon – bestowed on the foundation last October to help address its work with racial and health inequities in the two upstate regions.

“The idea is that if the foundation has good partners ... that we get the opportunity to give them money and let them do what they see needs to be done with it," Foundation Chairwoman Cheryl Smith Fisher said during an online news conference Monday afternoon announcing the grant awards.

Scott, an American novelist and philanthropist married to Bezos for 25 years, provided the grant, one of hundreds she has is given since the couple divorced in July 2019.

She wields a fortune estimated at $33 billion and has vowed through the Giving Pledge to donate most of it.

Her donation to the Health Foundation flowed into the organization’s endowment, which stood at $145 million at the end of January. It uses at least 5% of the value of the endowment each year – and previously has provided financial support to all six of its first Scott-related beneficiaries.

“We're usually very grant-oriented and have to do programs very specific to where the funding came from, and what we applied for," said Jackie Leaf, executive director of the Cortland-based Seven Valleys Health Coalition. “Having the freedom to make some choices, where the needs are in our own communities, is really a huge benefit."

Rural health networks are collaboratives of health care and social support providers that address the health and well-being of people, with a particular emphasis on social determinants of health. Those include transportation challenges, lack of health insurance, poverty and food insecurity.

They work together to provide comprehensive care amidst a crisis in rural health care, where worker and facility shortages, underfunded programs and other resource challenges have reached a crisis point made more pronounced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These challenges cannot be solved by philanthropy alone,” Smith said.

She and several leaders of the agencies who will receive grants called on state government to return rural health care reimbursements to levels that haven’t been seen in almost a decade.

A sharp decline in public funding hit the state’s nonprofit rural health networks as their needs intensified.

In 2016, rural health programs were allocated $16.2 million, Smith said. That fell to $9.4 million in the most recent executive budget, creating greater challenges in meeting health equity goals outlined in the state Prevention Agenda, designed to improve public and personal health.

The networks receiving the new foundation grants do work that includes addressing maternal health needs of migrant farm workers, helping families victimized by child abuse, providing housing to older adults and respite to caregivers, and keeping infants safer in a variety of ways.

“Each county health department has to conduct a community health assessment and a community health improvement plan,” said Ann Battaglia, CEO of the Healthy Community Alliance in Gowanda. “The state has a Health Improvement Plan. The areas that are listed as priorities are maternal and infant health, chronic disease prevention, health literacy, mental health access, and it's all of those areas that our rural health networks address on a daily basis in the communities that we serve.

“For the state to identify these priorities and then not to follow up with continued or increased funding to the organizations that are addressing those, I think that is what needs to be brought to light,” Battaglia said.

More than 86 percent of New York State is considered rural, Smith said, adding, “New York’s rural communities have, overall, low numbers of primary care providers, high rates of uninsured people, and high rates of poverty, and people in rural communities are more likely to die from the five leading causes of death.”

In New York, those are heart disease, cancer, chronic lower respiratory diseases, accidents and stroke. Diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease come next.

Part of the remaining $50,000 in foundation grant money will go toward a public awareness campaign to share the personal stories of those impacted by rural health disparities, said Nora OBrien-Suric, foundation president.

“The goal of this work,” she said, “is to influence and to inform public investments and policymaking around rural community health needs.”