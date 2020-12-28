First Night Buffalo goes virtual, so families can start the new year on their schedule

Along with the latitude of when to start and end their celebration, families also will be able to join in the fun for free.

Those interested in adding a greater layer to participation can buy a First Night Buffalo Family Party Pack for $20 at the customer service desks of 15 participating Tops Friendly Markets. Each pack will serve the needs of a family of four with items that include party hats, balloons, noisemakers, face paint, playing cards, a disco ball lightbulb, glow sticks, coloring sheets and crayons and voucher for a free carload to see The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights any night through Thursday.

The light-extravaganza on New Year’s Eve at the Erie County fairgrounds will include a fireworks display every hour (on the half hour) from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The First Night virtual entertainment lineup on Thursday includes:

Jeff Musial, of Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics, who will introduce some of his animal friends and tell you about them.

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library staffers and friends, who will read stories from “Elephant & Piggie” and “Cat in the Hat."

Nick Presents Magic, a magic show in which viewers can learn how to make balloon animals, as well as a card trick to wow friends.