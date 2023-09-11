More than a dozen people who were on a tour in the Lockport Cave when their boat capsized have filed notice they intend to sue the City of Lockport over injuries they suffered in the June 12 incident, city records show.

The riders filed the notices that preserve their right to bring a lawsuit at a later date. Many of the riders also have informed Niagara County and various state agencies of their intent to sue.

The claims, including one filed on behalf of the family of the rider who drowned in the incident, argue the government entities failed to properly oversee and regulate the Lockport Cave & Boat Tour operation. Several point out that officials should have known the attraction was unsafe because the boat had previously flipped over in 2015.

“It is inconceivable that after the near disaster in 2015, safety and oversight were still not priorities," attorney Terrence M. Connors, who, with colleague Christina M. Eaton, represents the estate of Harshad Shah, said in an email. "The near disaster has now turned into a real disaster and the Shah family has lost their patriarch and several of our other clients were seriously injured. Our filings are designed to determine who had the responsibility to insure the safety of the riders on the Lockport Cave Tour.”

A group of 29 people, nearly all connected to the Niagara County tourism industry, were riding the tour boat in the Lockport Cave at about 11:30 a.m. June 12 when it capsized, tossing the passengers into the murky waters.

Emergency responders carried out a harrowing rescue within the dimly lit tunnel.

However, the 65-year-old Shah was pinned under the boat and drowned before he could be saved. He was a native of India and the longtime president of the Budget Host Inn in Niagara Falls.

His wife, Kaminiben, also was on board and was among the 11 others injured in the incident.

The boat tour has remained shuttered since the day of the incident. Lockport's chief building inspector ordered it unsafe for occupancy the next day, citing a number of electrical and other code violations. It has, however, reopened for planned walking tours.

Lockport police continue to investigate the incident and have not provided an update on where their investigation stands.

Questions arose in the days following the incident over which government agency, if any, bore responsibility for regulating the attraction.

The claims filed against the city, county and state agencies – required precursors to eventual lawsuits – seek to hold them all responsible. Attorneys representing the riders say they also intend to sue the boat tour company.

The notices filed against the city were posted Monday morning on Lockport's website as part of the agenda packet for Wednesday's Common Council meeting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.