First female commander named for Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station
top story

Change of command at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station

Col. Carl J. Magnusson, right, salutes as Command Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Eason of the 914th Air Refueling Wing holds the command flag during an assumption of command ceremony at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station on July 12, 2020. Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington, commander of the Fourth Air Force, looks on at left. 

 U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Williams

Col. Lara B. Morrison will be installed Saturday as the new commanding officer of the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station and of the 914th Air Refueling Wing.

Morrison, who was transferred to Niagara Falls from March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, Calif., is the first woman to take command at Niagara Falls, the base's public affairs office announced.

Morrison succeeds Col. Carl J. Magnusson, who was transferred to Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta, Ga. He had been in charge at Niagara Falls since July 2020.

In California, Morrison was the commander of the 452nd Operations Group, which flies KC-135R Stratotankers, the same type of plane used by the 914th. The Niagara Falls air base has about 1,600 military and civilian personnel.

Morrison joined the Air National Guard in 1989 and was commissioned an officer in 1996.

Maj. Gen. Jeffrey T. Pennington, commander of the 4th Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command, will preside over the installation ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday.

