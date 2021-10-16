First-ever winners of the Robert G. Wilmers Integrity Prize chosen

"Ultimately, we chose to channel Bob by focusing on a decisively simple task: really to find and reward people doing innovative and selfless work in their communities," Jones said.

Lundy's Colorado-based service, Khesed Wellness, provided over 5,000 mental health counseling sessions last year. One third of those sessions were free to restaurant industry workers.

"As an underestimated entrepreneur, I am used to leaning into resilience, I am not used to being celebrated," Lundy said. "This award has grown and softened my heart."

Lundy said the prize money will help her pay down personal debt she accumulated during her first seven years as an entrepreneur, and give her the financial stability she needs to create her next mental health company "supporting the underinsured in a new way."

Scott's Detroit-based Empowerment Plan aims to end the generational cycle of homelessness and poverty through employment. The mission is personal to her.

Scott grew up in poverty, with parents who struggled with addiction and homelessness. "I am here today because I was looked at as a worthless extension of my family, doomed to repeat that life of poverty and struggle," Scott said. "I dedicate my life to proving that homelessness and poverty define no one."