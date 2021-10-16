First-ever winners of the Robert G. Wilmers Integrity Prize chosen

Heather Lundy started a mental health service to provide counseling to the underinsured, at half the typical rate.
Veronika Scott launched a business that makes coats that double as sleeping bags for homeless people – and hires people from shelters to sew them.
Lundy and Scott were named the first-ever winners of the Robert G. Wilmers Integrity Prize. Friends of the late M&T Bank chairman and CEO created the award to recognize the lasting impact he made through his philanthropy and commitment to his community.
"Choosing a winner was not easy," said Yo-Yo Ma, the famed cellist and a friend of Wilmers, during the online award presentation this month. "It was probably the reason we chose two."
Instead of a single $50,000 winner, Lundy and Scott will each receive $25,000, with no strings attached.
Wilmers died in 2017. Friends and colleagues got together and raised over $2 million – including a contribution from M&T – to establish what will be an annual prize in his honor.
René F. Jones, who succeeded Wilmers as M&T chairman and CEO, recalled a lot of discussion about how to shape the award.
"Ultimately, we chose to channel Bob by focusing on a decisively simple task: really to find and reward people doing innovative and selfless work in their communities," Jones said.
Lundy's Colorado-based service, Khesed Wellness, provided over 5,000 mental health counseling sessions last year. One third of those sessions were free to restaurant industry workers.
"As an underestimated entrepreneur, I am used to leaning into resilience, I am not used to being celebrated," Lundy said. "This award has grown and softened my heart."
Lundy said the prize money will help her pay down personal debt she accumulated during her first seven years as an entrepreneur, and give her the financial stability she needs to create her next mental health company "supporting the underinsured in a new way."
Scott's Detroit-based Empowerment Plan aims to end the generational cycle of homelessness and poverty through employment. The mission is personal to her.
Scott grew up in poverty, with parents who struggled with addiction and homelessness. "I am here today because I was looked at as a worthless extension of my family, doomed to repeat that life of poverty and struggle," Scott said. "I dedicate my life to proving that homelessness and poverty define no one."
Empowerment Plan, which grew out of a college project by Scott, has distributed over 50,000 coats in 24 countries, and employs 90 people. "The award of $25,000 will go to supporting the jobs we create and the coats we make," Scott said.
Lundy and Scott were chosen from a field of five finalists. They were among 75 nominees and applicants for the prize.
During the awards program, Wilmers' friends shared memories of the person best known in Buffalo as a prominent business executive.
Ma revealed that Wilmers had learned to play the cello, and played the French national anthem, "La Marseillaise," on the instrument. "He loved France," he said.
Richard K. Davis, the former chairman and CEO of US Bancorp, said Wilmers' annual letter to shareholders was a "wait-for-it moment," not just for what Wilmers wrote about banking, but the world at large.
Davis said that was a sign of the respect Wilmers had gained in the banking industry. "When Bob spoke, soft-spoke as it might be, you leaned in, because you knew you were about to learn something, and it was going to matter."
Matt Glynn