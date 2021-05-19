First day without masks for the vaccinated: 'It's freeing'

For the fully vaccinated, a mask milestone arrives. For everyone else, wariness awaits Starting Wednesday, New York will no longer require fully vaccinated residents to wear masks outdoors or in many indoor settings, but that doesn’t yet mean that face masks are going away.

Bob Saraceno, a commercial broker at Langley insurance, and marketing representatives Susan Hess and Joan Wild were all glad to see the restrictions on masks loosened.

"When I got out of my car and didn't have to put it on to walk in the office, it was like, 'Boy, it's been 15 months since I have done this.' " Saraceno said.

While some people were ready to cast their masks aside, some like Valdeana Shanklin still felt the need to wear theirs.

Shanklin said she's vaccinated, but remains cautious because of what she called the "uncertainties" around the virus.

For that reason, she will continue to wear a mask.

"I'm concerned about protecting myself, but by me doing that I'm protecting others as well," Shanklin said.

Kaety Ashkar, also vaccinated, said she tries to show respect for the people around her by wearing a mask.

"It hasn't really changed my personal choices," said Ashkar, an architectural designer at Kideney Architects. "I will still try to wear a mask when I'm moving around or am around others. If I have it off for eating or drinking, I will still try to distance."