First day without masks for the vaccinated: 'It's freeing'

It was just a trip to a coffee shop, but downtown resident Michael Tenney felt encouraged by walking in Wednesday without wearing a mask.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement that vaccinated people would no longer have to wear masks in most circumstances felt like a weight lifted off his shoulders, he said.
A team of Buffalo News reporters reached out to discover what the rules mean for Western New Yorkers and what you can expect to encounter when you're heading out.
"It's freeing," said Tenney, who works from home in a Rich Products management training program. "It's been a rough year and a half for everyone, and it's great just to have the opportunity to feel a little bit normal, and to know we're seeing better days."
Many people walking around downtown at lunchtime Wednesday weren't wearing masks, though that has been a fairly common sight in recent weeks as the weather has warmed. But a number of people, including those who work downtown and were on lunch breaks, said the governor's announcement felt like a significant step toward the kind of everyday life that existed before Covid-19.
Richard Schechter, an attorney and real estate broker at Pyramid Brokerage, was surprised when he entered the E-Cafe on Main Street with two co-workers and was told they could take off their masks if they were vaccinated.
"This was the first time in over a year we didn't have to wear a mask, and it was liberating," Schechter said, before adding with a laugh, "I didn't even know some of these people had mouths and noses."
Starting Wednesday, New York will no longer require fully vaccinated residents to wear masks outdoors or in many indoor settings, but that doesn’t yet mean that face masks are going away.
Bob Saraceno, a commercial broker at Langley insurance, and marketing representatives Susan Hess and Joan Wild were all glad to see the restrictions on masks loosened.
"When I got out of my car and didn't have to put it on to walk in the office, it was like, 'Boy, it's been 15 months since I have done this.' " Saraceno said.
While some people were ready to cast their masks aside, some like Valdeana Shanklin still felt the need to wear theirs.
Shanklin said she's vaccinated, but remains cautious because of what she called the "uncertainties" around the virus.
For that reason, she will continue to wear a mask.
"I'm concerned about protecting myself, but by me doing that I'm protecting others as well," Shanklin said.
There will be painful exceptions as businesses, schools and large venues start to consider proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test as requirements for admission.
Kaety Ashkar, also vaccinated, said she tries to show respect for the people around her by wearing a mask.
"It hasn't really changed my personal choices," said Ashkar, an architectural designer at Kideney Architects. "I will still try to wear a mask when I'm moving around or am around others. If I have it off for eating or drinking, I will still try to distance."
Ashkar said she will continue to wear a mask at work because they will be required until everyone is vaccinated. She thinks the government's announcement might have been premature.
"I think if you're trying to be 110% safe, then it was" too soon, she said.
Tony Frandina, an investment advisor at Trubee Collins & Co., called the governor's announcement overdue.
"I think it's about time," Frandina said. "It's a good sign that we are finally getting back to the real world, the real life. It's a welcome relief."
Lamar Scott said he was recently released from prison and hadn't been vaccinated yet, but he expected to have his first shot the next day. Even so, he said he will probably wear a mask for awhile.
"Once it becomes the norm – and that may never be – then I'll remove it," he said.
At Bocce Club Pizza on Delaware Avenue, it was the first day patrons were expected to abide by the "honor system," meaning only vaccinated people could enter without masks.
Manager Mark Massett said employees didn't have to wear masks if they showed proof of vaccination.
"I'm happy things are starting to get back to normal," Massett said. "I'm excited."
