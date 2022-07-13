First case of monkeypox identified in Erie County

The first case of monkeypox, a rare viral disease that has circulated in more than 50 countries, has been identified in an Erie County resident.

The New York State Wadsworth Center Laboratory alerted the Erie County Department of Health Tuesday of its first positive case. The patient has been isolated and does not pose a risk to the public, according to a press release from Erie County.

The county's Office of Epidemiology is conducting contact tracing to determine further exposure to residents, the release added. The county Department of Health is working with the state's DOH to vaccinate high- and intermediate- risk close contacts of the resident infected.

Dr. Gale Burstein, the Erie County health commissioner, said the virus spreads in more ways than sexual contact between men and, in the press release, advised the public on how to act.

"Monkeypox is primarily spread by close contact and exposure to an infected person's skin lesions, other bodily fluids or respiratory droplets," Burstein said. "While many of those affected in the current global outbreaks are gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, the virus does not know its host's sexual orientation. Anyone in close skin to skin contact with someone who has monkeypox can get the illness. Anyone who develops a new, unexplained rash on any part of the body should seek medical attention immediately and avoid contact with others.

"Unlike respiratory viruses that spread through exposure to infected respiratory aerosols or droplets, the general public is not at risk of exposure through usual everyday activities."

Monkeypox is caused by a virus from the same family as the virus that causes smallpox, but symptoms, while similar, are milder and rarely fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. The disease was first identified in 1958 and had previously been largely confined to Africa prior to this year's outbreak.

CDC data reported July 12 showed 40 of the 50 states have at least one case of monkeypox, with 929 cases identified nationwide. New York State had the most infected of any state, with 158, while California had 150. According to the same data, the nationwide case figure illustrates a 324-case growth over the last six days.