First baby of 2022 at Oishei Children's Hospital is a girl named Promise
First baby of 2022 at Oishei Children's Hospital is a girl named Promise

First baby of 2022 at Oishei Children's Hospital

Emerald Thrist and Kenion Jones visit their newborn daughter in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Oishei Children's Hospital. 

 Photo provided by Kaleida Health

A 5-pound girl named Promise is the first baby of 2022 born at Oishei Children’s Hospital, Kaleida Health announced.

Promise Jones, who arrived at 12:21 a.m., was born at just over 34 weeks and was placed in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Kaleida spokeswoman Elizabeth Ortolani reported.

The daughter of Emerald Thrist and Kenion Jones of Buffalo, she will receive a gift package donated by Fisher-Price.

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

