First baby of 2022 at Oishei Children's Hospital is a girl named Promise

A 5-pound girl named Promise is the first baby of 2022 born at Oishei Children’s Hospital, Kaleida Health announced.
Promise Jones, who arrived at 12:21 a.m., was born at just over 34 weeks and was placed in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Kaleida spokeswoman Elizabeth Ortolani reported.
The daughter of Emerald Thrist and Kenion Jones of Buffalo, she will receive a gift package donated by Fisher-Price.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
