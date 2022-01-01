First babies of 2022 in Erie County are girls

The first babies to be born in 2022 in Erie County are girls.
Support Local Journalism
Arriving at 12:08 a.m. in Sisters Hospital was Joy Celia Rose Christopher, Catholic Health announced. She is the daughter of Joe and Amanda Christopher.
Next to arrive, at 12:21 a.m. in Oishei Children’s Hospital, was Promise Jones, daughter of Emerald Thrist and Kenion Jones of Buffalo. She was born at just over 34 weeks and was placed in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Kaleida spokeswoman Elizabeth Ortolani reported.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.