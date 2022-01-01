First babies of 2022 in Erie County are girls

The first babies to be born in 2022 in Erie County are girls.

Arriving at 12:08 a.m. in Sisters Hospital was Joy Celia Rose Christopher, Catholic Health announced. She is the daughter of Joe and Amanda Christopher.

Next to arrive, at 12:21 a.m. in Oishei Children’s Hospital, was Promise Jones, daughter of Emerald Thrist and Kenion Jones of Buffalo. She was born at just over 34 weeks and was placed in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Kaleida spokeswoman Elizabeth Ortolani reported.