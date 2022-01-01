 Skip to main content
First babies of 2022 in Erie County are girls
First baby of 2022 at Oishei Children's Hospital

Emerald Thrist and Kenion Jones visit their newborn daughter in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Oishei Children's Hospital. 

 Photo provided by Kaleida Health

The first babies to be born in 2022 in Erie County are girls.

Arriving at 12:08 a.m. in Sisters Hospital was Joy Celia Rose Christopher, Catholic Health announced. She is the daughter of Joe and Amanda Christopher.

Next to arrive, at 12:21 a.m. in Oishei Children’s Hospital, was Promise Jones, daughter of Emerald Thrist and Kenion Jones of Buffalo. She was born at just over 34 weeks and was placed in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Kaleida spokeswoman Elizabeth Ortolani reported.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

