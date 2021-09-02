Firm hired to design removal of WWII nuclear waste in Lewiston

But the news of the latest steps forward was hailed by locals.

"To get rid of that site and get it out of here, I'm very much looking forward to having that area cleaned up," Lewiston Supervisor Steve Broderick said. "I believe it's happening faster than what I thought was going to occur."

The Buffalo District of the Army Corps of Engineers said Congress has significantly increased funding for the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program in the past three years. That's the government program dealing with nuclear waste sites derived from government programs of the past.

The funding hike allows accelerated cleanup of other sites where work has already begun, and makes it possible that the Lewiston site might be cleaned up sooner than expected.

"We've waited quite a long time," said Wendy Guild Swearingen, who served on the Citizens Advisory Committee for the site. "Any first step is a good step."

She said the presence of the nuclear waste weighs on the minds of many Lewiston residents.