Fires over two successive days at Hamburg apartment complex remain under investigation

Town of Hamburg police responded to fires Monday and Tuesday that were reported at a South Park Avenue apartment complex, according to a post on the Town of Hamburg Police Department Facebook page.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation. Officers were dispatched about 4:30 p.m. Monday to a second-floor apartment fire in building 8 of the Claire Court Apartments, 5570 South Park Ave. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. One person was transported to Buffalo General Medical Center for evaluation.

Police, at about 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, were again called to building 8 of the apartment complex. This time, the fire originated in a lower apartment, but did not appear to be a continuation of the fire from the previous day, police said.

No other details about the fires was released by police on Tuesday.

