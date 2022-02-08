 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fires over two successive days at Hamburg apartment complex remain under investigation
Fires over two successive days at Hamburg apartment complex remain under investigation

apartment fire

Firefighters clean up after an early morning fire at the Claire Court Apartment complex in Hamburg Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

 Mark Mulville

Town of Hamburg police responded to fires Monday and Tuesday that were reported at a South Park Avenue apartment complex, according to a post on the Town of Hamburg Police Department Facebook page.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation. Officers were dispatched about 4:30 p.m. Monday to a second-floor apartment fire in building 8 of the Claire Court Apartments, 5570 South Park Ave. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. One person was transported to Buffalo General Medical Center for evaluation.

Police, at about 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, were again called to building 8 of the apartment complex. This time, the fire originated in a lower apartment, but did not appear to be a continuation of the fire from the previous day, police said.

No other details about the fires was released by police on Tuesday.

