Firefighters on scene of three-alarm blaze on Bailey Avenue

Buffalo firefighters Tuesday morning battled a large blaze at the Bowl-Inn Bowling Center on Bailey Avenue, according to the WNY Fire Alerts Twitter account.
The fire at 727 Bailey, north of Clinton Street, was reported at about 10:52 a.m.
Four ladder trucks were pouring water on the blaze from above as black smoke billowed from the roof.
Firefighters were pulled out of the building, Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said at the scene.
Support Local Journalism
"It's a defensive operation now," Renaldo said.
He said there were concerns about propane tanks on the building's roof.
A third alarm was called out at 11:40 a.m.
A large stretch of Bailey Avenue is closed to traffic.
Renaldo urged motorists to stay away from the neighborhood as firefighters continued their work.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been a News staffer since 2007, with nearly all of that time spent as a reporter.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.