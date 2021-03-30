 Skip to main content
Firefighters on scene of three-alarm blaze on Bailey Avenue
Bowl-Inn fire

Firefighters on the scene of a blaze at the Bowl-Inn on March 30, 2021.

 Maki Becker

Buffalo firefighters Tuesday morning battled a large blaze at the Bowl-Inn Bowling Center on Bailey Avenue, according to the WNY Fire Alerts Twitter account.

The fire at 727 Bailey, north of Clinton Street, was reported at about 10:52 a.m.

Four ladder trucks were pouring water on the blaze from above as black smoke billowed from the roof.

Firefighters were pulled out of the building, Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said at the scene.

"It's a defensive operation now," Renaldo said.

He said there were concerns about propane tanks on the building's roof.

A third alarm was called out at 11:40 a.m.

A large stretch of Bailey Avenue is closed to traffic.

Renaldo urged motorists to stay away from the neighborhood as firefighters continued their work.

