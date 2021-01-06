 Skip to main content
Firefighters greeted by 10-foot snake during Olean fire
top story

Firefighters greeted by 10-foot snake during Olean fire

Firefighters who extinguished an apartment fire in Olean Tuesday evening were greeted by what their fire chief called "a pretty interesting thing."

The item of interest? An 8- to 10-foot snake, out of its cage. 

Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the fire in a second-floor apartment at 413 W. Greene St. The occupant was not at home and no people were hurt. 

"Firefighters encountered a pretty interesting thing during their search and extinguishment efforts," said Tim Richardson, Fire Chief for the City of Olean Fire Department.

As firefighters were searching the apartment, they came upon the snake, which they secured using a container and removed from the structure, officials said. Firefighters also found a second snake that they removed from the apartment. 

Two cats did not survive the fire, officials said. 

Officials said the fire was caused by a heat lamp that had fallen over and the fire was ruled accidental. The fire caused $5,000 of damage to the structure and its contents.

The second-floor apartment was ruled uninhabitable and its occupant was displaced.  

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

