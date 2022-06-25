 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Firefighters extinguish blaze, evacuate residents from Town of Niagara apartment building; one injured

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

When a Niagara County sheriff's deputy arrived to a reported apartment fire in the Town of Niagara late Friday night, the deputy found flames erupting from the third-floor exterior wall and the roof.

Residents yelled from a third-floor balcony that they were trapped and unable to evacuate. 

But patrols and firefighters were able to force their way in through a locked exterior door and get all tenants and pets out, the sheriff's office said. A 28-year-old woman sustained what the sheriff's office called "apparent non-life threatening burn injuries" and was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

The fire, which broke out at 10:23 p.m. at an apartment building at 3143 Bellreng Drive, was extinguished by members of Niagara Active Hose Company, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station and St. Johnsburg and Bergholz fire companies. 

The building sustained moderate fire and smoke damage. 

The Niagara County Origin and Cause Team is investigating the fire.

People are also reading…

The three-story, garden-style apartment building where the fire broke out also has a twin structure next door at 3131 Bellreng Drive, property records show. The two structures were built in the early 1970s and have a combined 49 units, encompassing about 38,000 square feet of rentable space. 

The property last traded hands in 2005 for $1.175 million, records show.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Supreme Court overturns 'Roe v. Wade'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News