Firefighters extinguish blaze, evacuate residents from Town of Niagara apartment building; one injured

When a Niagara County sheriff's deputy arrived to a reported apartment fire in the Town of Niagara late Friday night, the deputy found flames erupting from the third-floor exterior wall and the roof.

Residents yelled from a third-floor balcony that they were trapped and unable to evacuate.

But patrols and firefighters were able to force their way in through a locked exterior door and get all tenants and pets out, the sheriff's office said. A 28-year-old woman sustained what the sheriff's office called "apparent non-life threatening burn injuries" and was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

The fire, which broke out at 10:23 p.m. at an apartment building at 3143 Bellreng Drive, was extinguished by members of Niagara Active Hose Company, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station and St. Johnsburg and Bergholz fire companies.

The building sustained moderate fire and smoke damage.

The Niagara County Origin and Cause Team is investigating the fire.

The three-story, garden-style apartment building where the fire broke out also has a twin structure next door at 3131 Bellreng Drive, property records show. The two structures were built in the early 1970s and have a combined 49 units, encompassing about 38,000 square feet of rentable space.

The property last traded hands in 2005 for $1.175 million, records show.

