Firefighter suffers minor injuries in 3-alarm house fire in Elmwood Village
A firefighter suffered minor injuries Saturday night as a three-alarm fire heavily damaged a home at 21 Anderson Place in the Elmwood Village, the Buffalo Fire Department reported.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Anderson between Richmond and Norwood avenues after getting the call at 7:25 p.m. Saturday.

Fire officials said the fire started on the second floor of the 2½-story structure, extended into the attic and broke through the roof.

Damage was estimated at $250,000 to the building and $125,000 to the contents. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to two adults and a child, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

