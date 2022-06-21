Fired staffer loses lawsuit over Covid testing mandate

A Niagara Falls man who lost his job after refusing to comply with a weekly Covid-19 testing requirement has lost his court case.

Julian A. Urban, 55, formerly a computer technical support specialist at Erie 1 BOCES in West Seneca, did not amend his lawsuit in U.S. District Court, an option offered to him by U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy in April, so his case was closed Tuesday.

Urban refused to disclose his vaccination status and to submit to weekly testing, saying in his lawsuit the requirement "violates his right of bodily autonomy and informed consent."

Urban sued State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett and Lynn Fusco, Erie 1 BOCES superintendent of schools.

The state Health Department requires all unvaccinated teachers and staff working in a school setting to get tested once a week.

While Urban's lawsuit referenced state and federal statutes and constitutional amendments "regarding his alleged right, it fails to state where the right is defined, what the scope of the right is and how getting a Covid-19 test violates that right," Judge McCarthy said in April.

