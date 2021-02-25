Fired restaurant maintenance chief sues Salvatore, Jerge for $6 million

On Dec. 27, "a mutual friend" told Armstrong that Jerge had tested positive, the lawsuit said. Three days later, Armstrong was at work when he learned Jerge was there.

“He just called and asked the question of whether I had tested positive," Jerge said. "I told him yes. First of all, I’m an owner, I’m not an employee, so I need to be here. I told the Health Department that. He said, ‘I don’t feel comfortable.’ I said, ‘Then go home.’ There were no customers here, the restaurant was in the middle of a shutdown, state-mandated. We’re operating on a skeleton crew here. All this happened a month before his termination."

According to the lawsuit, "Armstrong objected and told Jerge that he was putting the guests of the restaurant and hotel at risk – and risking the health and safety of the employees. Jerge was unwilling to leave the premises. Armstrong told Jerge that he would leave work and avail himself of unemployment until Jerge was no longer positive for Covid-19 and working onsite, and then he would return to work at Russell’s. Jerge said 'OK.' "

On Jan. 11, Armstrong's suit says, he learned Jerge was seeking a permanent replacement for him, so he called Jerge to say he intended to return to work when there was no one with Covid-19 on the premises.