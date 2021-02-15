Fired radio worker says boss told him he wasn't 'godlike.' A judge awarded him $500K

Western New Yorkers and listeners in Southern Ontario can now hear WUFO on both the AM and FM dials. At noon Wednesday, it became newly available on 96.5 FM in addition to its regular place on the AM dial, 1080. The station’s motto is “Power 96.5: A Blend of R&B and Your Favorite Throwbacks.” There was one change since

"Such a severe sanction is warranted here," Sessions wrote in his order. "Defendant’s continued failure to provide disclosures and defendant’s contention that mandatory disclosure is unnecessary because plaintiff 'is well aware of the two witnesses who carried out his termination' is an abuse of the judicial process. This court has already acted once to excuse a lack of action on the part of defense counsel when, in its order on August 21, 2019, it set aside the entry of default for good cause. At that time, the court saw fit to award the lesser sanction of attorneys’ fees to plaintiff. This small sanction, however, was not enough to deter defendant. Despite the court’s order that discovery conclude by Jan. 20, 2020, defendant failed to provide disclosures by that deadline and still has not done so. This time, defendant’s persistent lack of disclosure has no excuse."