Fired nursing director ordered to comply with investigation into 23 Covid deaths at Villages of Orleans

Donnelly, a registered nurse, was fired on June 22, escorted from the premises with nothing but her personal belongings, so she no longer has access to documents, emails, letters and reports relating to her work there, according to her lawyer.

None of her requests to the Attorney General's Office over the past few months have been unreasonable, LaDuca said at Tuesday's hearing.

"All along we believe my client appears to be a target of some sort of investigation – the nature and scope of which we've never been informed of," LaDuca told Montour. "All we've done is made reasonable demands to offer cooperation, learn of the nature of their investigation, and why it is they want to subject my client to this inquisition, so to speak."

One of the subpoenas seeks information that may be on her cellphone, such as messages to and from her former co-workers or employer, as well as photocopies or documents she may have saved that may be relevant to the investigation, said Thomas N. Schleif, special assistant attorney general in the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

"What we got in return was, 'It's personal. It's private. And we're not going to disclose it unless we know about your investigation so we can make the determination on whether we want to disclose it,' " Schleif said at the hearing.