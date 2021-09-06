Fired Lockport officer, involved in man's death, sues to win job back

Marissa Bonito, one of the four Lockport police officers at the scene of the fight that ended in the death of a Black man two years ago, has sued the city, trying to reverse the Police Board's decision to fire her.

The charge against Bonito, as included in the court file, was that she went on an unauthorized vacation to Brazil in March, while she was on paid administrative leave as a result of the death of Troy A. Hodge.

The Police Board's May 10 vote came four days after State Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Caruso ruled the city never could discipline the four officers over Hodge's death because it violated the police union contract by waiting too long to charge the four officers, including Bonito.

In a legal brief, union attorney Keith P. Byron wrote that the city "apparently decided to use any pretext, no matter how frivolous and baseless, to achieve its goal of terminating her." He noted that the union contract contains no mention of administrative leave, so there is no written policy.

In an affidavit, Bonito wrote that no one ever told her she couldn't travel, but she wrote that she had sought vacation time, expecting to return to work. The city's charge says she had been granted two weeks off in late May and late July.

Judge permanently bars Lockport from disciplining officers involved in Hodge death The City of Lockport never can bring any disciplinary charges against the four officers who were at the scene of Troy A. Hodge's death because it waited too long to do so, a judge has ruled.