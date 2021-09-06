 Skip to main content
Fired Lockport officer, involved in man's death, sues to win job back
Lockport-City-Flag

The City of Lockport flag. (Thomas J. Prohaska/Buffalo News)

Marissa Bonito, one of the four Lockport police officers at the scene of the fight that ended in the death of a Black man two years ago, has sued the city, trying to reverse the Police Board's decision to fire her.

The charge against Bonito, as included in the court file, was that she went on an unauthorized vacation to Brazil in March, while she was on paid administrative leave as a result of the death of Troy A. Hodge.

The Police Board's May 10 vote came four days after State Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Caruso ruled the city never could discipline the four officers over Hodge's death because it violated the police union contract by waiting too long to charge the four officers, including Bonito.

In a legal brief, union attorney Keith P. Byron wrote that the city "apparently decided to use any pretext, no matter how frivolous and baseless, to achieve its goal of terminating her." He noted that the union contract contains no mention of administrative leave, so there is no written policy.

In an affidavit, Bonito wrote that no one ever told her she couldn't travel, but she wrote that she had sought vacation time, expecting to return to work. The city's charge says she had been granted two weeks off in late May and late July.

"Administrative leave is not considered extra vacation and Officer Bonito's conduct constitutes a misappropriation of City of Lockport payroll funds. Her actions were dishonest and deceitful," the charge against her said.

In March, a state investigative report concluded that Hodge, 39, died from a heart attack triggered by exertion combined with high levels of cocaine in his system. The report said there wasn't enough evidence to bring criminal charges over the death of Hodge, who was armed with a knife and tried to stab Bonito and another officer.

After that, the Police Department began preparing internal charges. Capt. Anthony Palumbo called Bonito March 23 and asked her to come in for an interview March 25. Bonito was in Brazil, but she was scheduled to return March 24, and she attended the interview as requested, court papers say.

Byron argued that the May 10 Police Board hearing was rigged. He said there was no evidence, very little questioning, and that the civilian board made its 4-0 decision after a closed-door huddle with Police Chief Steven K. Abbott and Corporation Counsel Laura A. Miskell Benedict.

He also argued that Police Board President Flora M. Hawkins should have recused herself, since she is a relative of Hodge.

Hawkins declined comment last week because the case is a personnel matter. Abbott, Miskell Benedict and Mayor Michelle M. Roman did not respond to messages from The Buffalo News.

The lawsuit, filed Aug. 27 and scheduled for argument Sept. 16, is the third over the Hodge case before Caruso this year.

After Caruso blocked the city from filing charges against the officers, which was followed quickly by Bonito's firing, the union sought binding state arbitration over the dismissal. On July 1, the city filed suit seeking to prevent that arbitration, but Caruso ruled against the city July 29.

The city has filed appeals of both of Caruso's earlier rulings. Byron said the state Public Employment Relations Board has refused to schedule arbitration while the appeals are pending.

Bonito faced a Sept. 10 deadline to file a lawsuit over her ouster, and Byron said the suit was filed because the appeals clearly won't be settled by Friday, and Bonito didn't want to miss her chance to challenge her firing in court.

