Fire in Wilson injures two

Two people suffered serious injuries in a fire Wednesday night on Harbor Street in the Village of Wilson.

A 5-year-old boy was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital then transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester in critical condition for burns, the Niagara County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. His mother accompanied him.

A 35-year-old man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition with burns.

The fire in the house was reported at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. When sheriff's deputies arrived they found the three residents evacuated from their home, which was fully engulfed with flames.

Deputies reported they rescued three dogs from the fire scene, and they gave them to neighbors for safekeeping at the owner's request.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team. An estimate of property damage was not available.

