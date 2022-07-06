Fire in Warsaw claims life of 79-year-old man

An early morning fire Wednesday has taken the life of a 79-year-old Warsaw man, the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services reported.
According to the report, firefighters arriving shortly after 4 a.m. at the scene of the blaze at 24 Murray St., Warsaw, learned that a resident was trapped in a second-floor apartment and rescued him after a search.
CPR was administered and the man was taken to Wyoming County Community Hospital, Warsaw, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.
A tenant in a first-floor apartment was not injured and is being assisted by the Red Cross, the report said.
Damage was estimated at $50,000. The cause is under investigation. Fire companies from Warsaw, Perry Center, Attica, Silver Springs, Perry, Gainesville and Wyoming responded.