Fire in Roosevelt Apartments causes estimated $100,000 in damage

A fire that started just after 4:50 p.m. Friday in a Main Street apartment building caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, according to a city spokesman.
Fire officials said that the fire started on the second floor of an occupied unit in the Roosevelt Apartments, 921 Main St., between Allen and Carlton streets.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday.
Harold McNeil
