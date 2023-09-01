A fire broke out inside the concourse Friday morning at Sahlen Field downtown, causing an estimated $600,000 in damage.

Witnesses saw a large black plume of smoke rising from the stadium shortly after 9 a.m.

Fire investigators said that the fire involved a portable concession stand in the lower level concourse, Buffalo police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

At least five Buffalo fire trucks responded to the blaze. Washington Street was blocked off between Swan Street and Seneca One.

The fire was extinguished within a few minutes.