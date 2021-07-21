Fire extinguished on roof of Albright-Knox Art Gallery

A fire late Wednesday afternoon on the roof of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery apparently caused no damage to the building or the contents, Buffalo city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to DeGeorge, firefighters were called to the museum at 1285 Elmwood Ave. just before 5:30 p.m.

DeGeorge noted that there were roofing materials and debris on the roof at the time. He added that the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, but is under investigation.