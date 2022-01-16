Fire destroys building housing a business in Cheektowaga

A fire late Sunday afternoon destroyed a building housing a business on Clinton Street in Cheektowaga, Town Police spokesman Capt. Thomas Wentland reported.

Firefighters from the Forks and Doyle fire companies found flames bursting through the roof of A&F Wholesale Insulation at 2260 Clinton St. when they responded to a call received from a nearby resident at 4:22 p.m., Wentland said.

Fire crews worked for more than an hour to extinguish the blaze and kept it from spreading to three other buildings on the lot. The building where the fire started was a total loss, Wentland said, and a Town Highway Department excavator and high lift were brought in.

No injuries were reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

Wentland noted that Clinton Street, closed for more than three hours in both directions between Harlem Road and South Rossler Avenue, reopened shortly before 9 p.m.

Assisting Doyle and Forks firefighters at the scene were volunteers from the Southline, Bellevue, Sloan, Winchester, Twin District, Union and Seneca Hose companies.

Earlier reports online had said that the fire had started in Pott's Deli and Grille at 41 S. Rossler, and in a lumber yard.

