 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire destroys building housing a business in Cheektowaga
0 comments

Fire destroys building housing a business in Cheektowaga

Support this work for $1 a month
Cheektowaga fire
Provided by Town of Cheektowaga Police Department

A fire late Sunday afternoon destroyed a building housing a business on Clinton Street in Cheektowaga, Town Police spokesman Capt. Thomas Wentland reported.

Firefighters from the Forks and Doyle fire companies found flames bursting through the roof of A&F Wholesale Insulation at 2260 Clinton St. when they responded to a call received from a nearby resident at 4:22 p.m., Wentland said.

Fire crews worked for more than an hour to extinguish the blaze and kept it from spreading to three other buildings on the lot. The building where the fire started was a total loss, Wentland said, and a Town Highway Department excavator and high lift were brought in.

No injuries were reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

Wentland noted that Clinton Street, closed for more than three hours in both directions between Harlem Road and South Rossler Avenue, reopened shortly before 9 p.m.

Assisting Doyle and Forks firefighters at the scene were volunteers from the Southline, Bellevue, Sloan, Winchester, Twin District, Union and Seneca Hose companies.

Earlier reports online had said that the fire had started in Pott's Deli and Grille at 41 S. Rossler, and in a lumber yard. 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

#BNDrone: Grass Island restoration in Niagara River

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News