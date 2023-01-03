Fire-damaged house on Bird Avenue recalled: 'Always an adventure to have'

For the better part of the 2000s, the Victorian house at 92 Bird Ave. was home to a countercultural scene unlike any in Buffalo.

"In our early days we were like an open-door youth hostel, with train riders, hitchhikers, bands on tour, circus acts and street performers of all kinds," recalled owner Tim Robson, who also went by Tim Bird for the community he helped create.

The house was on the market for $149,000 when a two-alarm house fire on Dec. 16 caused what the Buffalo Fire Department estimated to be $450,000 in damages to the vacant, 9-bedroom, 3,314-square-foot house on the corner of West Avenue, just east of Niagara Street, in the Upper West Side neighborhood.

Robson said a buyer who was going to keep it a single family home was to close on Jan. 9, 2023. Now, Robson said, he's not sure what will happen.

The house where experimental living flourished from 2005 until 2018 had its own creative origin: It was built in 1900 by John E. Rebstock, the founder of Crystal Beach in Fort Erie, Ont., advertised as "Buffalo's Coney Island."

In the 1960s, the house was converted into the Carroll Nursing Home, which lasted until the 1990s.

In the house's next incarnation, a group of squatters in 2005 inhabited the building and began fixing it up. The house would come to be known as the "Bird House," also spelled as "Birdhaus," depending on who was asked.

The squatters told neighbors they bought the house and for three years that seemed to go unquestioned.

"It was clandestine every day," said Robson, 34, who moved into the Bird House in 2006 at age 18 with his parent's permission.

"There was always an adventure to have or some new struggle to overcome," he said.

"It was a collective living experiment," said Darwin Sanchez, 37, one of several who, besides Robson, were in their early 20s when they moved into the abandoned property.

"It was also an exercise in collective businesses. We had a bunch of companies we used each other for labor for," Sanchez said. "I think everyone involved learned a lot of life lessons and some hard truths."

Housing Court violations were repaired on what was "a giant vacant eyesore," Sanchez said. Siding was removed, fresh coats of paint applied, plumbing repaired and the roof patched. A garden was planted.

"We essentially turned it into a home where people lived," Sanchez said.

After an article appeared revealing their squatting origins, Housing Court evicted them in 2008.

Robson was able to get the lawyer representing the owner to transfer the title and the $60,000 mortgage into his name. With the help of PUSH Buffalo, he then got the bank to release the mortgage, allowing him to obtain the house at no cost.

Many assumed over the years that the Bird House was collectively owned, not realizing it was in Robson's name.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The house was a communal living space that became home to an underground music scene, bike collective, youth hostel and more. Up to 15 people lived in the house at one time, Sanchez said.

As many as 1,000 people slept in the house during that time, he said, most just passing through Buffalo.

The house became a magnet for resident artists and musicians of various ages – from New Orleans, Kansas City, New York City and as far away as Germany and South America – stayed for days, weeks and even months at a time on traveler bunks.

The music shows and parties were large, with hundreds coming on New Year's Day and the Fourth of July.

The neighbors tolerated the steady stream of people and rising decibel levels, he said. Parking on the street wasn't a problem.

"I am forever indebted to my neighbors for being caring, tolerant and understanding of watching a project grow from the ground up the way we did," Robson said.

The Bird House was also at times a place for a bike collective, tool library, band practice space and silk-screen press. Food Not Bombs, which gives out free food, set up shop there.

They also took in people others might turn away.

"Essentially everyone we knew from extended groups got dumped on our doorstep," Sanchez said. "We would be mentoring and rehabbing people from every walk of life, and then gently kicking them out to move on.

"It went through a homesteader phase and a hippie phase and toward the end was more punk rock and macho, rather than a rock-and-roll lifestyle."

At house meetings, the residents would vote for someone to move in or to have to leave if they weren't doing their house chores or paying their fair share of the cost.

There was also a lot of marijuana, alcohol and hallucinogens around, though heroin use and other hard drugs weren't tolerated.

In the end, many of the people who lived there went on to become homeowners. Residents also learned important skills that have helped them in their working lives today.

"A lot of us are union electricians and plumbers. We learned the trades from working on the house," said Sanchez, who today works in property management, putting his knowledge of plumbing, electrical and carpentry to good use. "We had commercial and set painters who work for the film industry."

Robson works as a painter, roofer and general handyman.

After 2018, Robson said residents stopped allowing people to crash at the house, signaling a change in how people wanted to live there.

"At that point we were realizing the limitations of long-term open-door policies, and learning from our mistakes, Robson said. "We were all getting older, and the house itself was already a job to maintain."

Robson said he was looking forward to selling the house to someone who could "bring it back to its former glory," recognizing that was out of the reach of himself and those he lived there with.

"We were pioneers in a lot of ways, as far as dealing with life without some of the structure and security that comes from steady jobs or the wage economy," Robson said.