Fire-damaged anti-abortion clinic in Amherst announces reopening, expansion

An anti-abortion clinic in Eggertsville that was targeted in a suspected firebombing in early June announced it would reopen to patients as soon as this week and it plans to expand to provide telehealth and other services at the site.

CompassCare executives made the announcements on Monday during a news conference at the crisis pregnancy center at 1230 Eggert Road, off Main Street.

CEO Jim Harden said the organization likely has spent more than $400,000 on repairs to the damaged structure, equipment and furnishing as well as enhanced security for the building. He said CompassCare is waiting for a final certificate of occupancy before reopening to patients.

CompassCare has provided counseling and medical services to pregnant women at an unidentified alternate location in the Buffalo area since the day after the fire, Harden said.

The blaze was reported at 2:30 a.m. June 7. No one was inside at the time, but two volunteer firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

The words "Jane was here" were written on the side of the building. Jane's Revenge, branded as “an abortion terrorist group” by CompassCare, later took credit for setting the fire, as it has for other fires around the country.

Amherst police and federal authorities continue to investigate the incident. Harden read a statement from town police at Monday's news conference stating they are "working diligently" with the FBI to solve the case.

Harden said he remains frustrated with the pace of the investigation.

Also participating in a ribbon-cutting for the clinic reopening and a groundbreaking for the $265,000 expansion, expected to be completed in six months, were Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford; State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay; and Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers.