Fire company volunteer run over, killed by fire truck in Niagara County

A Hartland Fire Company volunteer with more than two decades of experience was killed late Tuesday in Somerset as she guided the driver of a fire truck when the vehicle backed into and ran over her, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.
Judy Spencer was a firefighter who was acting in a "fire police capacity," Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said. She was 65.
"We're obviously all grieving," said Hartland Fire Chief Bryan Ames at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. "We're trying to support the family of the victim as best we can."
Spencer "was a great person," Ames said. "Very reliable for our fire community. One of our top responders."
Spencer was named "Firefighter of the Year" in 2017 by the Hogs and Heroes Foundation, according to a Facebook post.
The fatal accident was reported about 8:40 p.m. on Quaker Road, where units from several fire companies had responded to a fire in a field, sheriff's officials.
About 50 hay bales between 8 and 10 feet in diameter were on fire, said Jonathan Schultz, director of Niagara County Emergency Services and fire coordinator. Extra crews had been brought in to help because of the hot and humid conditions, he said.
Investigators from the Sheriff's Office and Somerset town police determined a Barker Fire Department rescue truck was moving in reverse, southbound on Quaker, when the rig struck and ran over a fire police member from Hartland who was acting as a spotter for its driver.
Spencer was in the road at the time she was hit but the particulars of the accident still are under investigation, Sheriff Filicetti said.
"At this point," he said, "I don't believe charges will be filed."
Spencer died at the scene. The operator of the rescue truck wasn't injured and was distraught when he talked to deputies and Filicetti at the scene. His name has not been released.
"He was pretty shook up, pretty upset," Filicetti said, noting the small community of fire volunteers in the area. "It's very upsetting when something like this happens to one of their own."
He called the incident a "tragic accident."
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Ames wrote Hartland is mourning the unexpected death of another of its volunteers, Merle Snell, a charter member of the company who was well known as its mechanic and for his years of service at bingo nights and barbecue chicken dinners.
News staff reporter Maki Becker contributed to this report.