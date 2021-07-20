Fire companies on scene of blaze in Amherst industrial park

Motorists are being urged to avoid the Earhart Drive-Wehrle Drive-Youngs Road area in Amherst because of a large fire.
The eastbound Thruway was closed at 6:21 p.m. from Exit 50 (I-290) to Exit 49 because of the fire. The westbound lanes were closed a short time later from Exit 48A to Exit 49, and the ramp from I-290 eastbound to the eastbound Thruway was closed.
Multiple fire companies are battling the blaze in an industrial park on Earhart Drive.
The fire at 120 Earhart was reported at 4:26 p.m. today, according to Amherst Police Lt. Gregg Huller.
Lawrence Bell Drive and Earhart are closed, Huller said.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
