Fire companies on scene of blaze in Amherst industrial park

Motorists are being urged to avoid the Earhart Drive-Wehrle Drive-Youngs Road area in Amherst because of a large fire.

The eastbound Thruway was closed at 6:21 p.m. from Exit 50 (I-290) to Exit 49 because of the fire. The westbound lanes were closed a short time later from Exit 48A to Exit 49, and the ramp from I-290 eastbound to the eastbound Thruway was closed.

Multiple fire companies are battling the blaze in an industrial park on Earhart Drive.

The fire at 120 Earhart was reported at 4:26 p.m. today, according to Amherst Police Lt. Gregg Huller.

Lawrence Bell Drive and Earhart are closed, Huller said.

