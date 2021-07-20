 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire companies on scene of blaze in Amherst industrial park
0 comments
top story

Fire companies on scene of blaze in Amherst industrial park

Support this work for $1 a month

Motorists are being urged to avoid the Earhart Drive-Wehrle Drive-Youngs Road area in Amherst because of a large fire.

The eastbound Thruway was closed at 6:21 p.m. from Exit 50 (I-290) to Exit 49 because of the fire. The westbound lanes were closed a short time later from Exit 48A to Exit 49, and the ramp from I-290 eastbound to the eastbound Thruway was closed.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Multiple fire companies are battling the blaze in an industrial park on Earhart Drive.

The fire at 120 Earhart was reported at 4:26 p.m. today, according to Amherst Police Lt. Gregg Huller.

Lawrence Bell Drive and Earhart are closed, Huller said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden honors Super Bowl champion Buccaneers at WH

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News