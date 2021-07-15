Fire closes Walden Avenue

Walden Avenue, from Peppy Place to Anderson Road, has been closed to traffic as local firefighters battle a blaze at a commercial structure near the Walden Galleria, according to a tweet by the Cheektowaga Police Department.

Assistant Chief Brian Gould of the Cheektowaga Police said in an email that the Cheektowaga Emergency Communications Center started receiving calls about the fire shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the building was heavily engulfed in flames, Gould said.

He said the building was being used for storage by a private person and was not an operating business.

As a result of the remote location of the building, firefighters needed to cross Walden Avenue with their fire hoses, said Gould.

Walden is closed in both directions between Galleria Drive and Thruway Plaza Drive, he said. It is anticipated that the road will be closed for many hours.

Motorists are being warned to avoid the area and to yield to nearby emergency safety vehicles.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.