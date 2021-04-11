Fire causes more than $250,000 in damage to Riverside house

Three adults in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood were displaced Saturday night when a house fire caused more than $265,000 in damage to the attic and second story.
City firefighters responding to reports of a fire at 146 Philadelphia St. at 9:30 p.m. found the blaze had already fully engulfed the attic and had spread to the second floor. Officials estimated the fire had caused $175,000 in damage to the building and another $90,000 to the contents.
Investigators are looking into the cause. The Red Cross is helping the three adults.
