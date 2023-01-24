Fire causes heavy damage to four Springville apartment units, arson a possibility

A fire Monday night caused heavy damage to four apartment units in Springville, authorities said Tuesday.

The manager of the Springbrook Apartments told The Buffalo News that investigators are looking at the possibility of arson as the cause of the fire.

"Everybody’s safe," said Andy Powell, the building's property manager. "There’s a couple people without homes, which is heartbreaking. We looked at the cameras and all of a sudden we just saw a fire spread out. So we don’t know what happened."

Holly Ortolano was watching TV in her apartment when the building next to her caught on fire.

"When I first came out, just the end (of the building) was on fire, and within a matter of minutes, the whole thing was engulfed," Ortolano said. "It was a pretty terrifying scene. Heard some explosions, a lot of flames."

The Springbrook Apartments are located at 109 N. Buffalo St. in the Village of Springville.

The property manager said that the tenants in all four units have been displaced by the blaze.

No injuries were reported but two cats died, the property manager told The Buffalo News.

The Erie County Sheriff's Fire Investigation Unit was requested to assist in the case.

Erie County fire investigators and a sheriff's deputy remained at the scene Tuesday morning. They said the cause of the fire remains under investigation and they said they could not say whether arson is suspected.

But Powell, who was speaking with fire investigators at the scene, said they told him arson was suspected.