Fire causes estimated $355,000 in damages to structures on Fulton Street

A two-alarm fire Monday in the 600 block of Fulton Street caused an estimated $150,000 in damages to one structure and resulted in an estimated combined $205,000 in exposure damage to two neighboring structures, according to a spokesman for Mayor Byron W. Brown.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said two Buffalo city firefighters who suffered non-life threatening injuries while putting out the fire were treated and released from Erie County Medical Center.

DeGeorge said the Red Cross is assisting four adults and five children who were residents of the building.

Fire investigators said the fire started on the first floor of an occupied residential structure, according to DeGeorge.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

