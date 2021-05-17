 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire causes estimated $355,000 in damages to structures on Fulton Street
0 comments

Fire causes estimated $355,000 in damages to structures on Fulton Street

Support this work for $1 a month

A two-alarm fire Monday in the 600 block of Fulton Street caused an estimated $150,000 in damages to one structure and resulted in an estimated combined $205,000 in exposure damage to two neighboring structures, according to a spokesman for Mayor Byron W. Brown.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said two Buffalo city firefighters who suffered non-life threatening injuries while putting out the fire were treated and released from Erie County Medical Center.

DeGeorge said the Red Cross is assisting four adults and five children who were residents of the building.

Fire investigators said the fire started on the first floor of an occupied residential structure, according to DeGeorge.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News