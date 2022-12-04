 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire causes damage at Commodore Perry housing complex

A fire caused $50,000 worth of damage at the Commodore Perry public housing complex on Saturday, according to Buffalo fire officials.

The fire started in a third-floor apartment of the multi-story Fulton Street housing development at 8:45 p.m., a city spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported, the spokesperson said, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

