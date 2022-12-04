Fire causes damage at Commodore Perry housing complex

A fire caused $50,000 worth of damage at the Commodore Perry public housing complex on Saturday, according to Buffalo fire officials.
The fire started in a third-floor apartment of the multi-story Fulton Street housing development at 8:45 p.m., a city spokesperson said.
No injuries were reported, the spokesperson said, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Charlie Specht
News Staff Reporter
Charlie Specht is a member of the Watchdog Team. A Buffalo native, he has won state, regional and national awards for investigative reporting.
