Fire causes $600,000 in damage to Buffalo apartment complex

A fire Sunday evening in an upper-floor apartment in the Pine Harbor Apartments, 10 Seventh St., on the edge of downtown Buffalo, caused an estimated $600,000 in damage, city spokesman Michael DeGeorge reported.

DeGeorge said the cause of the fire, which was reported at 6:40 p.m., is under investigation and a number of residents are being assisted by the Red Cross. He did not indicate that there were any injuries.