Fire causes $600,000 in damage to Buffalo apartment complex

A fire Sunday evening in an upper-floor apartment in the Pine Harbor Apartments, 10 Seventh St., on the edge of downtown Buffalo, caused an estimated $600,000 in damage, city spokesman Michael DeGeorge reported.
DeGeorge said the cause of the fire, which was reported at 6:40 p.m., is under investigation and a number of residents are being assisted by the Red Cross. He did not indicate that there were any injuries.
Social media reports said the blaze took the life of a dog, was confined to a single seventh-floor apartment and resulted in extensive water damage.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
