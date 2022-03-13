 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire causes $600,000 in damage to Buffalo apartment complex
Fire causes $600,000 in damage to Buffalo apartment complex

A fire Sunday evening in an upper-floor apartment in the Pine Harbor Apartments, 10 Seventh St., on the edge of downtown Buffalo, caused an estimated $600,000 in damage, city spokesman Michael DeGeorge reported.

DeGeorge said the cause of the fire, which was reported at 6:40 p.m., is under investigation and a number of residents are being assisted by the Red Cross. He did not indicate that there were any injuries.

Social media reports said the blaze took the life of a dog, was confined to a single seventh-floor apartment and resulted in extensive water damage.

